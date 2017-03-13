Man dies after scooter rear-ended by minivan in Jasper, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after scooter rear-ended by minivan in Jasper, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after the scooter he was riding was rear-ended. 

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night on US 231 in Jasper. 

That's where Indiana State Police say the driver of a minivan rear-ended 49-year-old Joseph Allen as he was riding his scooter. The scooter became pinned underneath the van, and Allen was tossed in the air.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

