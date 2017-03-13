Regents to discuss three finalists for Kentucky State University - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Regents to discuss three finalists for Kentucky State University president

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University regents will meet this evening to discuss the selection process to pick a new university president.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m.

It's a search that has been marred by controversy. Faculty and students have questioned how the three finalists were chosen and why the interim president isn't being considered.

One finalist lost a no-confidence vote last year at his current school and another resigned as president of his school after reports of unauthorized improvements to his residence.

There's currently a no-confidence vote going on for the chairwoman of the Board of Regents.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

