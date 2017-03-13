VOTE FOR VAL | Vote daily for Valerie Chinn to be named 'Most Ad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VOTE FOR VAL | Vote daily for Valerie Chinn to be named 'Most Admired Woman in Media!'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Valerie Chinn has been nominated as a candidate for "Most Admired Woman in Media."

The title, created by Today's Woman magazine, is bestowed annually on a woman who is chosen by readers by vote. Voting runs through March 22.

Readers can vote, not once, not twice, BUT DAILY!!! You get one vote per-day!

Click HERE to cast your vote for VALERIE CHINN!

It's time to get on Team Val! Not only is she a brilliant reporter, but we think she's on overall sweet person! She deserves this. Vote every day for Val!

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

