President Trump to hold rally in Louisville on Monday, March 20 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump to hold rally in Louisville on Monday, March 20

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that he will be holding a rally in Louisville later this month.

The rally is scheduled for Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall, according to a press release.

The press release came from Trump's presidential campaign -- Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. -- rather than the White House.

For ticket information, CLICK HERE.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.