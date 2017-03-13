Omni Hotel downtown needs more construction workers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Omni Hotel downtown needs more construction workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

There's no longer a giant gap between Liberty Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard downtown. The Omni Hotel downtown is halfway up, but it needs more workers to finish the construction.

“We're looking for tile setters, dry wall finishers, framers, carpenters, painters, caulkers, insulators,” said Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, CEO of the Hotel's consulting company, TKT & Associates. “It's pretty open.”

The more than $300 million hotel is on track, and even a few weeks ahead of schedule, according to Kavanaugh Wayne. It’s scheduled to open before the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

There are more construction jobs in the metro area in the last two years than any other time since the 2008 recession, according to the U.S. Labor Bureau. That's why the Omni contractors and consultants are hosting a job fair here at the Kentucky Career Center on March 30.

They're looking for experienced workers or just anyone with an interest.

“If you have an interest in going to those fields still come out, and we will try our best to connect you some community resources that can possibly get you some of the training needed,” Kavanaugh Wayne said.

The goal from the beginning was to hire women and minorities.

“We are still working toward our goals in terms of the work force,” Kavanaugh Wayne said. “We are right around 15 percent for minority laborers and right around two percent for female.”

The hotel is using the job fair to try to increase those numbers.

