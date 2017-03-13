Omni Hotel downtown needs more construction workers

A Louisville Metro Council member has agreed to issue an apology -- and will not seek re-election -- after allegations surfaced that he grabbed a colleague's rear end during a public event.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

The last place Darius S. Reeves was seen in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

There's no longer a giant gap between Liberty Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard downtown. The Omni Hotel downtown is halfway up, but it needs more workers to finish the construction.

“We're looking for tile setters, dry wall finishers, framers, carpenters, painters, caulkers, insulators,” said Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, CEO of the Hotel's consulting company, TKT & Associates. “It's pretty open.”

The more than $300 million hotel is on track, and even a few weeks ahead of schedule, according to Kavanaugh Wayne. It’s scheduled to open before the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

There are more construction jobs in the metro area in the last two years than any other time since the 2008 recession, according to the U.S. Labor Bureau. That's why the Omni contractors and consultants are hosting a job fair here at the Kentucky Career Center on March 30.

They're looking for experienced workers or just anyone with an interest.

“If you have an interest in going to those fields still come out, and we will try our best to connect you some community resources that can possibly get you some of the training needed,” Kavanaugh Wayne said.

The goal from the beginning was to hire women and minorities.

“We are still working toward our goals in terms of the work force,” Kavanaugh Wayne said. “We are right around 15 percent for minority laborers and right around two percent for female.”

The hotel is using the job fair to try to increase those numbers.

