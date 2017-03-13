LMPD arrest teen accused of robbing two businesses in Old Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrest teen accused of robbing two businesses in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of robbing two businesses in Old Louisville.

Reginald Jarvis, 19, was arrested on Saturday at South 4th Street and West Ormsby Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Jarvis entered the Family Dollar store, located at 431 West Oak Street on Saturday. He also went into a Rite Aid store, located at 409 West Oak Street on Saturday, according to police.

Officials say Jarvis tried to exit both stores without paying for merchandise.

Authorities say a victim at the Family Dollar store tried to stop Jarvis "and took him to the ground." Investigators say after Jarvis got up, he then pulled out a box cutter and tried to cut him.

According to authorities, a victim also tried to stop Jarvis at the Rite Aid store. A police report says Jarvis then pulled out a box cutter and threatened to cut the victim.

Officials say both incidents were captured on video.

Police say the box cutter was found in Jarvis' possession. Officials say Jarvis was wearing the same clothes when he was arrested that he had on when the robberies happened. Witnesses at Rite Aid store identified Jarvis, according to police.

Investigators say Jarvis admitted "that he had an altercation" the Family Dollar store. Authorities say he also admitted to being at the Rite Aid store.

Jarvis is charged with two counts of robbery. He appeared in court on Monday.

