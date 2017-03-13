Griff's sports bar planned for downtown Louisville

The current building (photo submitted to the Planning and Design Services)

A rendering of the planned Griff's sports bar at 2nd and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second Griff’s sports bar – named for former Louisville basketball star Darrell Griffith – is in the cards for a vacant former nightclub building downtown.

Legendary Brands Downtown, the company behind the project, plans to spend $125,000 to renovate the the former O’Malley’s Corner building at South Second and West Liberty streets into a “upscale” sports bar with a rooftop beer garden, according to an application submitted last week to Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services.

Brian Perry, who owns the original Griff’s at 323 W. Cardinal Boulevard near U of L’s campus, recently formed Legendary Brands Downtown, according to public records.

The downtown site is near the 30-story Omni Hotel and apartment building set to open next year and the Kentucky International Convention Center, which is undergoing a major renovation expected to bring new business to the city.

The Downtown Development Review Committee will have to sign off on the plan.

Griffith was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. He led Louisville to its first NCAA title in 1980, earning the Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball that year. He then played for 11 years in the National Basketball Association.

The original Griff’s opened in early 2015. At the time, Perry said Griffith was intimately involved in creating the concept. Perry did not return a call for comment Monday.

