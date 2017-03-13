Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Portland home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Portland home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An abandoned home caught on fire in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Flames were seen coming out of the home on Lytle Street, near North 19th Street, at around 1:40 p.m. Fire officials say it started on the second floor and caused significant damage to the house.

Neighbors told firefighters the home was vacant.

"We still have to enter the structure, do a search and confirm for ourselves that that is, in fact, the case -- that no one was is in the home and that was the case in this situation," said Capt. Salvador Melendez of Louisville Fire and Rescue.

The fire did not spread to any other homes.

No one was injured.

It's not clear at this point what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.