Louisville judge declines to dismiss case involving false police officer testimony

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.More >>
Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.More >>
Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.More >>
If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.More >>
Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.More >>
The last place Darius S. Reeves was seen in Pleasure Ridge Park.More >>
The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.More >>
A Louisville Metro Council member has agreed to issue an apology -- and will not seek re-election -- after allegations surfaced that he grabbed a colleague's rear end during a public event.More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information."More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
