Louisville judge declines to dismiss case involving false police officer testimony

A Louisville Metro Council member has agreed to issue an apology -- and will not seek re-election -- after allegations surfaced that he grabbed a colleague's rear end during a public event.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

The last place Darius S. Reeves was seen in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson Circuit Court judge has declined to dismiss an assault and robbery case in which a police officer gave false testimony to a judge and Jefferson County grand jury last year.

Louisville Metro Police Det. Zachary Hoppes told a victim, a District Court judge and a grand jury that DNA testing positively identified defendant Marcus Brown, but "the statements were not true," according to a ruling by Judge Olu Stevens.

However, Hoppes testified that the Brown indictment was one of his first cases and "he simply made mistakes and expressed his remorse for them," Stevens said in the ruling.

The DNA was taken from a Gatorade bottle the victim said her attacker had drank from, but did not match Brown. The victim also did not positively identify Brown. But Brown's fingerprint was found on the bottle.

Hoppes testified he mixed up DNA and fingerprint evidence.

The Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's Office dismissed the case and re-indicted Brown with a new grand jury using the fingerprint on the Gatorade bottle as the key evidence.

In his ruling, Stevens found there was no prosecutorial misconduct in the case.

"The Court further finds the statements regarding DNA testing were mere mistakes on the part of the detective," Stevens ruled.

Defense attorney Ryan Vantrease has asked Stevens to dismiss the charges, claiming the new grand jury should have been told about the DNA not matching Brown and the detective's previous false testimony.

"Mr. Brown still vehemently asserts his innocence and we will continue to litigate the case and defend him aggressively," Vantrease said on Monday.

