Hundreds of Louisville youth interview for jobs Monday at SummerWorks Employment Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Louisville kids got a chance Monday to fill out applications and interview for jobs.

As part of Mayor Greg Fischer's SummerWorks program, the first steps were taken to employ thousands of local youth this summer.

Sharonda Nix, a senior at Fairdale was one of the several hundred teenagers who met potential employers at the the Mayor's SummerWorks Employment Expo on Monday at the South Louisville Community Center.

"We are looking to fill about 25 to 30 part-time and full-time opportunities," said Jasmine Reed, a Human Resources Manager for the Downtown Marriott.

Reed hopes to find people looking for summer jobs and careers.

"And say, you are really interested in event management, down the road. This is absolutely the best entry-level position in the city."

Michael Gritton, Executive Director for Kentuckiana Works, said they're trying to find summer jobs for more than 5,000 youth ages 16 to 21.

"We know a lot of teenagers struggle to find a job, so we are trying to make it as easy for them to find those jobs," he said.

It was a busy day, but Nix feels good about her chances.

"I hope I get hired at one of these places that I applied to," she said.

The SummerWorks program will be recruiting both employers and youth until May.

