Hardin County elementary teacher dies in car crash on the way to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County elementary teacher dies in car crash on the way to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher at Lakewood Elementary School in Hardin County died in a car crash Monday morning on the way to work.

The Hardin County School District confirmed Monday afternoon that Suzanne Dennis died in the crash.

Dennis has taught in Hardin County schools since 1993, and she was in her 37th year of teaching.

Guidance counselors were at Lakewood on Monday to be available to students and staff.

