Political experts weigh in about Trump rally and healthcare

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

Local pastor tells Metro Council he will not obey a safety zone outside abortion clinic

The last place Darius S. Reeves was seen in Pleasure Ridge Park.

LMPD issues alert to find missing teen last seen in PRP

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Just days after his vice president was in town, President Donald Trump is headed to Louisville.

Trump will host a rally at Freedom Hall next Monday. Political experts say it's another way to get Republicans on board with a new healthcare plan.

And with the healthcare debate in the national spotlight, Kentucky appears to be the new battleground state.

"I think we've got some politics going on here," said Dr. Dewey Clayton, a U of L professor of political science. "I think that's why we've seen the vice president here, and we're now seeing the president coming as well."

But why Kentucky when it's already a red state?

"Here in this instance, you have two senators, and one of them is not necessarily on board," Clayton said.

Clayton said Trump is trying to make good on a campaign promise -- to repeal and replace Obamacare. But the vote will be close.

"One senator seems to be wavering on this particular issue," he said.

That's Senator Rand Paul, who openly refers to Trump's healthcare plan as "Obamacare Lite."

Although the White House hasn't said what Trump will focus on in Louisville, Clayton said the rally is no coincidence.

"That's a power that presidents often have," he said. "When they can't get their way with members of Congress sometimes and can't get them to all act like they'd like, then sometimes they do what's called an end-run, and they go directly to the constituents."

Clayton believes Trump will likely call on his supporters to put pressure on Paul to support the new healthcare bill.

"Oftentimes, that's just enough leverage to sort of win the day."

Trump's rally will be held next Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and available online.

For ticket information, click here.

