Political experts weigh in about Trump rally and healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Just days after his vice president was in town, President Donald Trump is headed to Louisville.

Trump will host a rally at Freedom Hall next Monday. Political experts say it's another way to get Republicans on board with a new healthcare plan.

And with the healthcare debate in the national spotlight, Kentucky appears to be the new battleground state.

"I think we've got some politics going on here," said Dr. Dewey Clayton, a U of L professor of political science. "I think that's why we've seen the vice president here, and we're now seeing the president coming as well."

But why Kentucky when it's already a red state?

"Here in this instance, you have two senators, and one of them is not necessarily on board," Clayton said.

Clayton said Trump is trying to make good on a campaign promise -- to repeal and replace Obamacare. But the vote will be close.

"One senator seems to be wavering on this particular issue," he said.

That's Senator Rand Paul, who openly refers to Trump's healthcare plan as "Obamacare Lite." 

Although the White House hasn't said what Trump will focus on in Louisville, Clayton said the rally is no coincidence. 

"That's a power that presidents often have," he said. "When they can't get their way with members of Congress sometimes and can't get them to all act like they'd like, then sometimes they do what's called an end-run, and they go directly to the constituents." 

Clayton believes Trump will likely call on his supporters to put pressure on Paul to support the new healthcare bill.

"Oftentimes, that's just enough leverage to sort of win the day."

Trump's rally will be held next Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and available online. 

For ticket information, click here.

