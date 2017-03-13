Former JCPS bus monitor charged with child abuse had been accuse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former JCPS bus monitor charged with child abuse had been accused of hurting students twice before

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former JCPS bus monitor was charged with child abuse after an incident on a bus last month, but it isn't the first time a she has been accused of hurting a student.

It's actually the third. 

Ramona Pait, 60, is accused of grabbing and shaking a special needs student by the neck in February.

WDRB was given a copy of Pait's personnel file, which reveals she was suspended for five days without pay in 2012 after an investigation found she slapped a student's hand. 

It also reveals she was given a written warning in 2010 for scratching a student's hand causing it to bleed. 

JCPS bus surveillance video led to Pait's arrest earlier this month. She has pleaded not guilty to assault charges and has resigned from JCPS. 

