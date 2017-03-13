LMAS holds yoga with cats fundraiser Monday night - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMAS holds yoga with cats fundraiser Monday night

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a little motivation to work out? We may have the "puurfect" solution.

Louisville Metro Animal Services held its 2nd Yoga Cats event Monday night.

For a $20 donation, cat lovers stretched out with some feline friends by their sides to raise money for kitten milk and to help the cats find forever homes.

"It's essential to the cats for socialization, because some of them are here straight out of the shelter," said foster coordinator Stephanie Jackson.

LMAS hopes to host a Yoga Cat class once a month.

