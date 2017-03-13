LEWIS | U of L women will open NCAA at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals womens basketball team will open NCAA play at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals earned the four-seed and will take on 13th-seeded Chattanooga in the first round. Tipoff is set for 1:30pm.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. I know our players are excited to be able to play in front of our home crowd,” U of L head coach Jeff Walz said following Monday’s release of the brackets.

“We know we’ve got a very good Chattanooga team in the first game,” said Walz.

The team is somewhat familiar to the Cardinals. Chattanooga visited the KFC Yum! Center in November as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. U of L won that matchup 63-47.

If U of L advances, the Cardinals will face the winner of 12-seed Dayton and 5-seed Tennessee on Monday.

