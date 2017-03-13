LMPD investigating fatal shooting at Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a Louisville gas station late Monday night.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Thorntons gas station on Cane Run Road near Farnsley Road, which is just south of the Watterson Expressway.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the shooting had nothing to do with the business. "When officers arrived, they located a white male that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and died here on the scene."

The name of the victim has not been released, and police won't give details on what led up to the shooting. But investigators working the case searched a car and a truck in the parking lot. They do say one of those vehicles appears to belong to the victim.

Homicide detectives worked into the early hours interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence. There may also be surveillance video from the store that could help the investigation.

This isn't the first time the Thorntons on Cane Run Road has been a crime scene. Two people drove themselves there after being shot at the beginning of the year. A few weeks later, a young girl told police two men in a white van tried to abduct her from the same intersection as the gas station.

So far, no information on a suspect has been released, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 574-LMPD.

