Louisville Zoo celebrating Kindi the gorilla's first birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is celebrating Kindi the gorilla's first birthday.

Kindi was born March 14, 2016 after an emergency C-Section. A poster is up celebrating the milestone. Her mother died from complications, so Kindi was raised by zookeepers and a surrogate gorilla.

She now weighs 14 pounds.

Kindi eats some solid foods, but mostly drinks formula from a bottle. Jill Katka, the assistant mammal curator at the zoo, says Kindi likes to cut up with visitors. 

"Kindi likes to play with zoo visitors actually," Katka said. "She comes to the glass and puts both hands on the glass. She likes to kind of play tag -- touch something and run. She likes to swing and flip over."

The Louisville Zoo plans a celebration this Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. Guests can gather around the Gorilla Forest to sing "Happy Birthday" as Kindi enjoys special treats just for gorillas.

