Nordstrom creates 'Mom Jeans' of the future - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nordstrom creates 'Mom Jeans' of the future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nordstrom is selling a unique version of "Mom Jeans," and the internet simply cannot agree whether they're fabulous or wretched.

The jeans, created by Topshop, are called "Clear Knee Mom Jeans." They're cropped below the knee, and fit high on the waist. The knee-area features clear, plastic kneecap covers sewn in.

"Slick, plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-wasted jeans," is how Nordstrom describes the jeans on its website. However, the internet has a few other ideas.

Twitter user @kellysue commented, "Teens! Explain yourselves!" while @lizzybo said, "Knee windows are now a thing." But @matthewgronke says, "It's #Fashion, you just don't understand."

The jeans are selling for $95, plus tax.

