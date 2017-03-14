Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine says LMPD shooting of Darnell Wicker was justified

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.More >>
The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
The world tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.More >>
The world tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.More >>
The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.More >>
The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information."More >>
The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information."More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>