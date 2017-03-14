Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine says LMPD shooting of Darnell Wicker was justified

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

A still image from a body camera video allegedly showing Darnell Wicker with a saw at his side when he is shot by LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said Wednesday that the shooting death of Darnell Wicker by two Louisville Metro Police officers was justified.

Wicker did not respond to police commands and the officers had only seconds to make a decision, Wine said.

Before the press conference, Wine said he met with Wicker's daughters and their attorney and, "they are hurting."

"The public will be real surprised when they see other evidence," he said. "There's lots to come."

"He must rigorously evaluate our police training, policies and procedures, including those related to deescalation and individuals with mental illness or drug abuse problems."

A toxicology report said Wicker had cocaine in his system, Wine told reporters.

Two LMPD officers responding to a domestic disturbance call at apartments on Broadleaf Drive, off Cane Run Road, shot 57-year-old Wicker several times after he walked toward officers and refused to drop a weapon described as tree saw.

The officers said Wicker was armed with a tree saw, and swinging it and lunging at them when he was shot. They have been on administrative leave since the shooting.

Smith said Wicker had a saw "and another object" in his hand, gritted his teeth and "swelled up" before he was shot, according to a police interview played by Wine.

And Officer Gadegaard said he looked into Wicker's eyes and saw "pure evil."

And the daughter of Wicker's girlfriend told police Wicker waved the saw and did not put it down when instructed to do so by officers.

But Aguiar said the video shows Wicker, "takes one step out the door before they start pumping shots into him, 14 times. He was no threat whatsoever."

After the shooting, witnesses including Wicker's girlfriend said officers didn't give him enough time to drop the weapon.

Wicker's daughters filed a lawsuit about a month after the shooting.

The lawsuit says the officers fired at Wicker "more than seven times within two seconds" of him walking outside. It also mentions that the daughters believe it’s possible that officers targeted their father because of "alleged officer-involved scuffles" with Wicker from 2003.

Attorneys for the officers argued in their motion to dismiss the lawsuit that any claims of alleged negligence by officers in failing to assist Wicker, "must be dismissed" because such care is not required by state law and is a "non-existent constitutional right."

Wine said, however, the weapon was in Wicker's other hand and what Aguiar is referring to is actually a beam of of light from a crack in the door.

We are in receipt of the Commonwealth Attorney’s notice that no charges will be filed against Officers Banks and Gadegaard stemming from the August 8, 2016 shooting of Darnell Wicker. I can assure you the LMPD Public Integrity Investigation of this case was thorough, methodical and factual. I can appreciate that there will be sincere emotion and concern from some who will not agree with the Commonwealth Attorney’s decision. I believe the Commonwealth Attorney gave careful and deliberate consideration to the facts and evidence in this case and his decision should be respected. The officers will be returned to normal duty while our Professional Standards Unit (PSU) conducts the administrative investigation of this case to determine if the officers’ actions were in compliance with our policy. I anticipate the PSU case to be completed within the next 90 days. Due to the PSU Investigation, in accordance with KRS 67C.326, as well as a pending civil lawsuit, we are prohibited from speaking further on this particular case at this time. This case will also be presented for external review by the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability as in every PIU investigation that involves the death of a citizen. The Commission’s job will be to review this case, advise the mayor and me on matters relating to the quality and adequacy of the investigation and make recommendations on possible changes to policy and training. Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all involved in this case – the Wicker family and our officers. Chief of Police Steve Conrad

Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice joins the family of Darnell Wicker and other concerned members of the community to decry a verdict that once again tells us that Black lives do not matter. Over and over again, in fatal LMPD shootings, even when the evidence seems to point to no immediate danger to officers, police are exonerated and history repeats itself, throughout this country and here in our own Louisville, Kentucky. It is outrageous that we tolerate the police investigating themselves, while the message over ann over again, is that when Black people are shot by the police, it is always their fault. This issue is an issue of our shared humanity, goes to the very core of democracy and as a community we need to decide: Do Black Lives Matter?

The August 8th death of Darnell Wicker was a tragedy and a tremendous source of pain for his loved ones and our community. For my administration, it has been paramount that we bring transparency and accountability to every step of this process. That is why we released the body camera footage about 15 hours after the shooting. It is why Chief Conrad and his staff immediately briefed Mr. Wicker’s family and the community on the process that would take place. It is that desire and demand for transparency that led Commonwealth Attorney Wine to conduct a thorough investigation – and then laid out his findings in detail before the public. I deeply appreciate the exhaustive review he conducted, while I understand that the conclusion he came to may disappoint some people. As we move into the next phase of this process, LMPD will now conduct a thorough investigation to determine if the officers involved followed all department policies and procedures. I have asked Chief Conrad to take a close look at the steps that the officers took and did not take in this shooting. He must also rigorously evaluate our police training, policies and procedures, including those related to de-escalation and individuals with mental illness or drug abuse problems. Our police officers have an incredibly difficult, dangerous and critical job to do for our community. LMPD has been transparent throughout this process and will continue to be transparent with the public about the investigation and its findings – they understand that transparency, honesty and accountability are essential to maintaining the public’s trust. Our country has a painful history of discrimination between some police officers and some communities of color. Locally, I am committed to doing everything possible we can to address and heal the wounds of the past by listening and responding to our community’s thoughts and concerns, treating all citizens fairly and respecting the rights guaranteed them by our Constitution.

