LMPD arrest accused Louisville bank robber who said he just wanted '50s and 100s'

Steven Harrison (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Steven Harrison (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is under arrest after police say he robbed a Louisville bank.

Steven Shane Harrison, 49, was arrested Sunday at the America's Best Hotel, located at 1735 Stewart Avenue. Police say Harrison had been living at the hotel.

According to a police report, Harrison robbed the PNC Bank, located at 5021 South 3rd Street, on March 3.

Officials say Harrison entered the bank and gave a teller a demand note that read, "This is a robbery. Just want 50s (and) 100s. Will shoot you if anything is done. Give this note back."

Authorities say Harrison fled once he received the money.

According to police, Harrison admitted that he committed the robbery.

He is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected in court on Tuesday.

