Red Bull bringing Rallycross competition to Louisville in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting event is coming to Louisville this spring when the city plays host to the second round of the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season.

The event will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center May 20-21, according to a news release.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to bring Red Bull GRC action to Louisville for the first time," said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. "Kentucky has a storied and extensive racing and sporting history, and we’re looking forward to adding our name with our inaugural event at the Kentucky Exposition Center."

The new Louisville course will feature each of Red Bull GRC’s signature elements, from a mix of dirt and pavement to the 70-foot dirt tabletop jump that produces some of the series’ wildest action.

At the beginning of the course, drivers will charge down a long, fast straightaway before hitting the track’s first sharp corners and the dirt section. Back-to-back tight dirt corners will yield to the split between the main course, featuring the jump, and a paved Joker Lap that will allow drivers to gain an advantage on the field once per race session. The two lanes will reunite before a right-hand hairpin that concludes the lap.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring one of the fastest and most exciting events in motorsports to fans," said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "We've delivered monster truck shows, championship tractor pulls and off-road races in the past, but this is a whole different level of competition, a new and unique event for the community."

Tickets are available now at www.redbullglobalrallycross.com/tickets.

Tickets purchased at the door will cost $5 more than regularly priced admission. All tickets include full access to the paddock, where fans can get up close to the cars and stars of Red Bull GRC. Kids 12 and under are free to attend with a ticketed adult.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.