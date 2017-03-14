Authorities investigating after man stabbed to death in Knox County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say authorities are investigating after a man was murdered in Knox County, Kentucky.

According to a news release, the incident took place on Monday, shortly before 11 p.m., at a home on Moores Creek Road in Dewitt, Kentucky. Police say someone reported that there had been a stabbing at the home.

When officers arrived, they say they found a dead man in the living room by the front door. That man was identified as 33-year-old Garry Hobbs. Hobbs had been stabbed twice in the chest, according to the news release.

Police say they identified 27-year-old Brandon Burnett as the assailant. Burnett was interviewed by the Barbourville Police Department and allegedly told authorities that Hobbs was trying to leave the home, when he shut the door and stabbed him. Police say he also admitted to taking different drugs -- including Flaka -- that night.

Burnett was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center.

