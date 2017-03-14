Police say Louisville man fired gun into neighbors' apartment while 'under the influence'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fired a gun into his neighbors' apartment.

Kevin Mulhall, 39. was arrested Monday at his home in the 100 block of Fenley Avenue, near Frankfort Avenue.

A police report says officers were called by an apartment manager, who told authorities Mulhall fired a gun inside his apartment and the bullet traveled into the apartment underneath his. Police say three people, including two small children, were inside the lower apartment.

Officials say officers came in contact with Mulhall as his apartment door was partially open. According to authorities, Mulhall gave consent to police to enter his apartment.

Mulhall "appeared to be under the influence," according to police.

Investigators say Mulhall was sitting on a couch with a handgun on the table. Officials also say a bag of marijuana was in plain view.

Police say Mulhall admitted that he fired his handgun into the floor.

Mulhall is charged with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and three counts of wanton endangerment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond. He is expected in court on Tuesday.

