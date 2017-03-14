Police say Louisville man fired gun into neighbors' apartment wh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man fired gun into neighbors' apartment while 'under the influence'

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Mulhall (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kevin Mulhall (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fired a gun into his neighbors' apartment.

Kevin Mulhall, 39. was arrested Monday at his home in the 100 block of Fenley Avenue, near Frankfort Avenue.

A police report says officers were called by an apartment manager, who told authorities Mulhall fired a gun inside his apartment and the bullet traveled into the apartment underneath his. Police say three people, including two small children, were inside the lower apartment.

Officials say officers came in contact with Mulhall as his apartment door was partially open. According to authorities, Mulhall gave consent to police to enter his apartment.

Mulhall "appeared to be under the influence," according to police.

Investigators say Mulhall was sitting on a couch with a handgun on the table. Officials also say a bag of marijuana was in plain view.

Police say Mulhall admitted that he fired his handgun into the floor.

Mulhall is charged with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and three counts of wanton endangerment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond. He is expected in court on Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.