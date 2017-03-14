Changes planned for Delphi Historic Trails after teen murders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delphi, Indiana, is making changes to 10 miles of trails after two girls were murdered.

The changes planned for Delphi Historic Trails include trail-side cameras, police patrols and signs with information about trail safety.

Libby German, age 14, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found dead a month ago in a wooded area. They had vanished the day before during a hiking trip.

Libby was able to take a photo of a man police are calling a main suspect. She also recorded audio of a man's voice.

Indiana State Police have received 13,000 tips. A reward in the case has topped $224,000.

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

The FBI has since released a list of behavioral clues that could help lead investigators to the killer or killers. The agency is asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone who has exhibited the following signs:

Changes in their daily routines, including modified sleep patterns Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Cleaned or disposed of clothing and / or shoes that might have been worn on Feb. 13

Missed work or other engagements

Anxiety, nervousness or irritability

Excessive attention to the investigation, media coverage or lengthy discussions related to the murders

"On Monday, February 13, the individual or individuals responsible for these crimes may have been absent from work, missed or canceled appointment or social engagements, or been unavailable or unresponsive during the afternoon period," the FBI explained in a news release. "They may have been a 'no-show' or offered a plausible excuse for their absence or tardiness, such as illness, death in the family, car trouble, etc."

Anyone with information is asked to call or tips is asked to call the tip line at (844) 459-5786, or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

A dramatic press conference was held last month, with officials pleading for information from the public -- at times getting emotional.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said he was overwhelmed by the tragedy and evil of the case.

"Words tend to escape during these periods of times," he said. "I've only had a couple of other situations in my lifetime when I've been able to stand before you and say that. Why Libby? Why Abby? Why Delphi? Why Carroll County? Why the region? Why the state? Why even in the nation? I say that because this is a classic example -- a clear example -- that evil lives amongst us."

"To the family of the community, the region, the state, as the leader of the Indiana State Police I say, I am so very sorry," he added.

Carter pointed to what he said was unprecedented time, manpower and resources being spent to solve the crimes -- resources that came from the local, state and federal levels.

"It's unlikely that any of you will ever see -- nor will we ever see or experience again -- the level of resources that is attached to this investigation," he said.

He pointed to the picture that had already been released.

"Someone knows who this individual is," he said. "Someone knows who this individual is. Is it a family member? Is it a neighbor? Is it an acquaintance? Is it an associate? Or maybe that one guy that lives over at that one place that's just kinda not right?"

"Maybe it's his jeans," he added. "Maybe it's his jacket or his sweatshirt. Maybe it's his shirttail. Maybe it's his posture. Maybe it's the right hand in his pocket."

"As poor as this picture is, somebody knows," he said.

And he had a message for the suspect:

"If you're watching, we'll find you."

He called on the public to be strong and recognize the importance of speaking out.

"Who's next?" he asked. "I hate to ask you that question. I'd give my life to not have to. But I know you've asked yourself that very question."

He asked the public not to get tired.

"We must keep our resolve for Libby and Abby. For this community. And frankly to ensure that good trumps evil -- and it will."

"We will stay committed -- with resolve very rarely exhibited with human behavior -- until this conclusion," he said. "Please be patient. Become our partners and communicate with us as often as you can."

He also said he had one last message for the deceased victims of the crime.

"And now from a very humble servant, that's the most blessed guy on this planet to represent the profession I represent, to Libby and Abby: It's my hope and my prayer that you're now experiencing God's promise of eternal peace."

