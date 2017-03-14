Study shows Georgetown Toyota plant has big economic impact on Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study shows how much Toyota is driving Kentucky's economy.

The Center for Automotive Research says the plant's strong job numbers, payroll, and investments have a big impact on the Bluegrass State. More than $6 billion has been invested over the past 30 years.

The Georgetown plant is expected to get a big makeover in the next three years.

It's part of a $10 billion investment Toyota is making across the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.