Bulleit brand opens first distillery on 300 acres in Shelbyville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bulleit brand opens first distillery on 300 acres in Shelbyville

Posted: Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP/WDRB) - Bulleit bourbon has reached a milestone in its maturity with the opening of its first distillery.

It's riding the wave of bourbon's popularity as its parent company - spirits giant Diageo - looks to expand a brand started 30 years ago when Kentuckian Tom Bulleit revived his family's whiskey recipe.

Company executives gathered with state and local officials Tuesday to mark the opening of the $115 million Bulleit distillery near Shelbyville, Kentucky, about 30 miles east of Louisville.

Bulleit announced in 2014 it would construct a 1.8 million proof gallon distillery on Benson Pike in Shelby County. The 300-acre campus includes four barrel warehouses with two more planned for construction. Each warehouse has a 55,000 barrel capacity. The distillery’s modular design allows for growth. Company executives, without announcing a timeline, said they plan an expansion project in the near future.

The distillery features a 52-foot still crafted by Vendome Copper and Brass Works Inc. in Louisville and the first Shelby County’s industrial solar array, which will collect enough energy to run on-site mobile equipment.

Diageo sees the distillery, built on rolling farmland, as a catalyst for the brand that has flexed its muscle with annual double-digit sales growth in recent years.

Related:

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WDRB Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.