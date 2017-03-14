Louisville mom accused of threatening to blow up St. Matthews school pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother accused of threatening to blow up her son's elementary school pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Jordan Thompson, age 29, appeared before a judge to answer to a charge of first degree terroristic threatening. Police say Thompson got angry last week when staff at St. Matthews Elementary School said her son was not in the proper uniform.

Thompson allegedly said she'd make a phone call to have the principal "taken care of" and told the principal he'd better call the bomb squad.

Police say Thompson has caused problems before and school employees are afraid of what she might do.

