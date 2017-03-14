Woman charged with hitting girl on Broadway appears in court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman charged with hitting girl on Broadway appears in court

Jessica Westbrook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys say they need more information from an officer and a witness before moving forward with the case against a woman who allegedly hit a 9-year-old girl.

Jessica Westbrook, 31, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

She allegedly hit a 9-year-old girl with her car on Broadway in February. Police say the little girl was running back to get her glasses from dance class when she was hit.

The girl was left with two broken legs and a serious brain injury.

Westbrook is charged with leaving the scene of the accident and failure to render aid.

Woman turns herself in after hit-and-run that left 9-year-old girl with life-threatening brain injury

