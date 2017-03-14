Arrest made in connection with New Albany homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in connection with a January homicide that happened in New Albany.

The victim's mother and LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirm the suspect arrested is 18-year-old Deante Williams. A murder warrant for Williams' arrest was issued in January.

An LMPD SWAT commander confirms they were called to Bolling Avenue and 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had information that Williams was inside a home. Authorities say he surrendered and SWAT officials took him into custody.

Metro Corrections records show Williams was booked into the jail at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday.

According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, the arrest was in connection with the murder of Richard Cozart Jr., which happened on Jan. 18.

The victim's mother, Carla Shelton, says she is grateful police were able to track down Williams and make an arrest.

“I’ve prayed so hard to get this guy off the street and that’s been my main focus is just to get him off the streets and get justice that my son deserves because he didn’t deserve what he got,” Shelton said.

Shelton is holding a benefit to cover the remaining funeral expenses on March 25 at the New Albany V.F.W. located on Grant Line Road from 12 - 3 p.m.

Investigators say they believe the murder was fueled by drugs and cash.

Williams appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutor Keith Henderson says Williams wasn't the only accused New Albany shooter taken into custody in Louisville on Monday.

Police say a teen shooter opened fire on a 19-year-old woman at this Charlestown Road Marathon gas station in January. The victim survived.

Investigators say the teen was with Williams when he was arrested yesterday, but don't believe the teen helped Williams in the death of Cozart.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.