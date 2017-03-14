Louisville Marriott Downtown selling $100,000 weekend of Kentuck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Marriott Downtown selling $100,000 weekend of Kentucky Derby decadence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Luxury and splendor typically describe the Kentucky Derby, but the Louisville Marriott Downtown calls its $100,000 Best of Bluegrass hospitality package the finest Derby weekend money can buy.

"We will be ready to take care of any need, want or desire they may have," said David Greene, General Manager of the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

The package is only available for two people. They'll stay in the Marriott's 14th floor presidential suite when they arrive on Thursday, May 4. 

“We'll pick them up exclusively from the airport, deliver them to the hotel and into their suite, where they will experience our bucket list of bourbons ready for them,” Greene said.

The suite has a stocked champagne and bourbon bar. The two guests can call or text the Marriott’s executive chef Graham Weber when they’re hungry. He will be on the clock, around the clock for Derby weekend. 

"For this package, you'll have exclusive rights to whatever kind of food you want,” Weber said. “I am at your beckon call. If you want a soufflé at 2:00 in the morning, I'm going to make you a soufflé. If your grandma has a certain recipe you want, I'll call your grandma, I'll get the recipe, and I'll make it for you."

When it’s time to get dressed, hold on to your hats.

"They love the fact they can go to the Derby and be the only one in that hat,” hat designer Angie Schultz said.

Attitudes by Angie will design a one-of-a-kind hat to match the dresses custom picked by a stylist from Crust Boutique.

"We can do everything from the dresses to the jewelry to any accessory you might need,” said Debbie Russell, owner of Crush Boutique.

The owner of Shirts, Ties N Links will take care of men's style.

"We have early morning wear, your Seersuckers, then your dinner and more of the evening party suits,” owner Charles Ellis said.

The package includes two tickets to the Barnstable Brown party and two seats in the Turf Club for Oaks and Derby. A chauffer and security detail will take the guests to their seats.

"We'll have a handicapper there to help them [place bets], to educate them and to guide them on what selections may be right for them,” Greene said.

When the guests aren't at the track, the couple is invited to private distillery tours of Angel's Envy and Heaven Hill.

This is the first time Marriott is offering all these perks bundled together for $100,000.

For details, contact Shane Weaver at shane.weaver@marriottlouisville.com or Jennifer Cummings at jennifer.cummings@marriottlouisville.com.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

