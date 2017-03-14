Bardstown Police struggling to fill open positions

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

REPORT: U of L player told NCAA that an assistant coach blamed bad practice on 'strippers'

NCAA says it has 'never encountered' a case like U of L sex scandal

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

Local pastor tells Metro Council he will not obey a safety zone outside abortion clinic

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.

Then U of L-acting president Neville Pinto, Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich and university attorneys discuss the NCAA charges. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | NCAA infractions report on Louisville violations to be released at 11 a.m. today

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bardstown Police Department is having a hard time retaining officers, and the chief of police blames it mainly on low pay.

When fully staffed, Bardstown PD employs 27 officers. However, since June, the department has lost or is losing eight officers.

“Law enforcement is struggling throughout the state, not just at this agency,” said Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram.

Uram says he has hired five new officers so far, but two of them are brand new to the profession, creating a different set of problems.

“You have to get onto a waiting list to get into the academy, and once they get in to the academy, it's a 23-week process,” Uram said.

Uram says the pool of applicants has shrunk in recent years, making it more difficult to find qualified candidates. But he also says there’s another problem: money.

Right now, after graduating from the academy, Bardstown officers can make $16.67 an hour. For comparison, after graduating from the academy, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies can make $21.67 an hour.

“I would like to see post-academy up around $20 an hour,” said Uram, whose request would have to be approved by Bardstown City Council.

Some have raised concerns that moral is an issue at the department, causing a number of people to leave. In the past several months, the department has faced a number of leadership shakeups. Uram has been on the job since November.

“I think morale is improving,” he said. “They'd gone through turmoil before I got here. In fact, they've gone through turmoil ever since Jason Ellis was murdered three years ago.”

Uram is also now requiring new officers to sign a contract. A lateral hire must sign a two-year agreement, and a brand new officer to the profession has to sign a three-year agreement.

“It's a juggling game to keep everybody out there and keep them happy."

