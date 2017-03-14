Louisville barber keeps on buzzing despite spike in violent crime around his shop

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the neighborhood changes around Leon’s Classic Barber Shop, the attitude inside remains the same.

Leon Wingfield opened the shop on Cane Run Road in 1957. While buzzing hair for the past 60 years, he’s noticed an increase in crime and drugs in the community in the last seven or eight years.

"It don't make me upset but, you know … you hate to see it, let's put it that way,” he said.

The Thornton's on Cane Run Road became a deadly crime scene Monday when a man was shot and killed there around 11:30 p.m. It's the latest incident of violence near Wingfield’s business.

A LMPD spokesperson says officers found a white male shot inside of a car in the gas station’s parking lot. The victim has not been identified.

If someone would have told Wingfield this would be happening a block away from his business 60 years ago, he wouldn’t have believed you.

“Never would have thought it would happen in this area,” Wingfield said.

This isn't the first alarming incident in this area recently. Early this year, two people were shot and drove themselves to the Thornton's for help. A few weeks later, a young girl told police men in a white van tried to abduct her at the intersection right outside of Wingfield’s shop.

Despite all this, Wingfield says there are no plans to close his doors for good.

"I don't know about much longer," he said. "I'm getting old myself."

Wingfield says he plans to keep cutting ... with a positive outlook.

"Maybe the next day will be better," he said. "That's about the only way you can look at it."

Police have not released any additional information about a suspect. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting. If you have any information that could help police, call 574-LMPD.

