3 suspects accused in Hardin County kidnapping and attempted mur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 suspects accused in Hardin County kidnapping and attempted murder take plea deal

Posted: Updated:
Dealynn O'Connor Dealynn O'Connor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of five suspects in Hardin County accused of kidnapping and nearly killing a woman have taken plea deals. 

Dealynn O'Connor says five people attacked her back in January at a home in Radcliff then took her to the Brandenburg Bridge and told her to jump.

O'Connor said they told her to jump, and when she wouldn't, they stabbed her and left her to die. 

On Tuesday in court, Schawn Millin, Angela New and Christopher Deaton pleaded guilty. In exchange for their plea, the attempted murder charges are dropped. They will now testify against Trevor Brown, the fifth suspect. That trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

Millin and New pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to kidnapping and robbery. If the judge deems her to have testified truthfully, she'll serve four years in prison. New could have her kidnapping charge withdrawn after she testifies.

Deaton also pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to kidnapping, but his robbery charge was dropped. If the judge deems him to have testified truthfully, he'll serve five years in prison.

Marc McCoy and Brown, the two other suspects in the case, did not put in a plea. Their attorney filed a motion for a continuance.

O'Connor was shot and killed by a different suspect six months later. 

Related Stories:

Woman stabbed after refusing to jump off bridge: 'Every time I spoke, I’d get hit'

Woman stabbed for not jumping off Brandenburg bridge found dead in Smiths Grove home

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.