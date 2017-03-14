Kentucky man charged with murder of man found dead in toolbox fl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky man charged with murder of man found dead in toolbox floating in Grayson County creek

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Falls of Rough, Kentucky, man has been charged with the July murder of man whose body was found in a toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

William Howard, 48, is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall.

The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab linked Howard to the murder. Howard was arrested Tuesday in Brandenburg and taken to the Daviess County Jail in Owensboro.

He's charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

