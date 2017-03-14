LANE | Bellarmine Claims Midwest Region Title, Goes to Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in seven years Bellarmine advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division Two Tournament. The Knights used a dominating second half to beat Findlay 84-66 Tuesday night before a packed Knights Hall crowd that included the Mayor, of Louisville, a former Mayor of Louisville and the Governor of Kentucky.

Bullitt East product Rusty Troutman was named the Region's Most Outstanding Player after following up a pair of 27-point outings with 26 points against the Oilers. Al Davis and Adam Eberhard were both named to the All-Tournament team. Davis had 21 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. Eberhard had 9 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

"I know Troutman was the MOP and that's well-deserved," said Findlay Head Coach Charlie Ernst. "But I thought the difference tonight was Al Davis. He's a little engine for them and along with being a little engine, he hit big shots."

Bellarmine led 41-39 at halftime after both teams started off hot from the outside. They each had 8 made threes in the first half. The Knights started switching more on defense in the second half and Findlay cooled off, shooting just 31 percent in the second half and finishing at 39 percent from the field. The nation's top shooting team, Bellarmine made 52 percent of its shots, including 13-of-29 threes. They also hit 19-of-23 from the free throw line.

When you go to a classroom and you've got 14 students who can't wait to learn, well as a teacher, you can't wait to teach," said Bellarmine Head Coach Scott Davenport. "That's practice every day. That's film every day. They're all that's right in college athletics."

The Elite Eight begins Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Game times and match-ups are still to be determined.