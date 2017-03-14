Hardin County student killed in car accident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County student killed in car accident

Posted: Updated:
Audrey Shoulders Audrey Shoulders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local high school junior is dead after a car crash.

It happened Tuesday on Bacon Creek Road and Kentucky 222 in Hardin County.

Hardin County Schools confirms 16-year-old Audrey Shoulders died when her vehicle and a truck collided.

Shoulders was a junior at Central Hardin High School.

Counselors will be on hand Wednesday for staff and students.

