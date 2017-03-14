LANE | Indiana's Season Ends with NIT Loss at Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A season that started with immense promise for Indiana ended with a first-round NIT loss as a home team on the road. The Hoosiers fell 75-63 at Georgia Tech Tuesday night. The Hoosiers were seeded higher than the Yellow Jackets and could have played the game at the Assembly Hall, but opted not to, reportedly because the students were on spring break.

Georgia Tech raced out to a 19-6 lead, but IU got back within a point then trailed by eight at halftime. The Hoosiers had the lead briefly in the second half before Tech pulled away for the final margin.

Indiana (18-16) had four players in double figures led by Juwan Morgan with 14. Thomas Bryant had 13. James Blackmon, Jr. had 11 and Josh Newkirk had 10. Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech (18-15) with 24.

Indiana moved into the top five in the country after early season wins over Kansas and North Carolina but struggled through much of the Big Ten season, especially after losing starting forward OG Anunoby to a season-ending knee injury and lost 10 of its last 14 to end the season.

