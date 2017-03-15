Adrienne & Co. New Albany celebrates first year with prizes and treats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adrienne & Co. New Albany celebrates one year at their Southern Indiana location Today, March 15th from 7am to 5pm.

To celebrate, Adrienne & Co. New Albany will have treats and surprises all day. One lucky winner took home the Grand Prize of 1 Dozen Donuts Each Week for a Year. You get a chance to spin the prize wheel with each purchase for a chance to win desserts, pastries, or gift cards. If you share a birthday with Adrienne & Co. New Albany, stop in for a selfie, a Happy Birthday song and a gift card for your next visit.

Since 2001, Adrienne & Co. Bakery Cafe in Jeffersonville, Indiana has been a popular location for cakes, pastries and comfort food.

They have expanded to a location in Floyd Knobs, Indiana and downtown New Albany, Indiana.

A new opportunity emerged in 2016 with the retirement of Louis of the popular restaurant Louis Le Francais in downtown New Albany.

The space was perfect for a third Adrienne and Co. location, as Lizzy Martino, former pastry chef at Louisville's famous Porcini restaurant came on board to become the head Chef of Adrienne and Co. New Albany.

Adrienne and Co. New Albany carries all of the Adrienne desserts but is focused on a fresh culinary menu with fan favorites such at "The Elvis" caramel banana glaze pancakes, farm fresh eggs, and serves breakfast all day.

Adrienne & Co. New Albany

133 East Market Street

New Albany, Indiana

812-949-2334

