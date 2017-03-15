Fiery explosion after SUV hits gas pump in Seattle involved Uber - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fiery explosion after SUV hits gas pump in Seattle involved Uber driver

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE, Wa. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video of an SUV slamming into a gas pump in Seattle and bursting into flames is going viral. 

Seattle Police say the SUV hit another car and lost control. Witnesses say the SUV went another two blocks before hitting the gas pump sparking a fiery explosion. 

Uber confirms the driver of the SUV was working for them and was carrying a passenger, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver of the sport utility vehicle was evaluated at the scene for signs of impairment. He was taken to a hospital where a sample of his blood was taken after a warrant was obtained.

Uber spokesperson Tracey Breeden said the man has been removed as a driver for the service and the company is working with Seattle Police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
