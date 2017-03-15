UPDATE: Man arrested after Hardin County woman shot and killed i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Man arrested after Hardin County woman shot and killed in Hart County

Posted: Updated:

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A man is charged with murder after a Hardin County woman was shot and killed in Hart County on Tuesday night.

Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old David "Randy" Finley was found at a home in Radcliff. Police say he was combative and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody. He was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center and is charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police say Hart County Sheriffs were called to a home on Walnut Grove School Road at about 9:30 p.m. They found the body of 27-year-old Jennifer N. Hendricks of Upton, Kentucky in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Finley had several outstanding warrants before his arrest for murder. Those charges included parole violation, 2nd degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and various theft charges. After his arrest, he was charged with 1st degree wanton endangerment, 3rd degree assault and resisting arrest.

An autopsy on Hendricks is scheduled in Louisville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.