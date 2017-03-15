E'town golf course damaged by 2 men doing donuts - WDRB 41 Louisville News

E'town golf course damaged by 2 men doing donuts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after doing donuts on a golf course in Elizabethtown.

It could cost the Elizabethtown Country Club up to $10,000 to repair the damage. The general manager there says early Sunday morning, the jeep drove across the golf course, going through bunkers, leaving tire tracks and digging up grass.

The jeep got stuck in a ditch, and was found Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police say the two men were charged with criminal mischief, but did not have the arrest reports or names of the suspects available. The manager also says police told him they found alcohol in the jeep.

