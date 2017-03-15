Woodford Reserve unveils 2017 Kentucky Derby bottle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve has unveiled its 2017 Kentucky Derby commemorative bottle.

According to a news release, this is the second straight year the limited-edition Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle features artwork from award-winning equine artist Thomas Allen Pauly.

A Chicago native, Pauly is a world-renowned equine painter and is the Official Artist of Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah. His painting “Inspired” is featured on the front of the Woodford Reserve bottle. The image on the bottle features an elevated view as the thoroughbreds race to the finish line during the renowned Kentucky Derby. Additionally, a glimpse of the Twin Spires and colorful audience fitting the grandstand can be seen.

"Woodford Reserve is thrilled to partner with Thomas Allen Pauly for a second year,” said Mark Bacon, Woodford Reserve global brand director. "His ability to capture the excitement of a moment perfectly embodies the spirit of Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby."

The neck band features vibrant green and Woodford Reserve’s signature copper color with the Kentucky Derby 143 date and Thomas Allen Pauly’s signature sealing the top of the bottle. A hang tag provides details about the product and the artist.

"My inspiration for this year’s Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle originated from a rare opportunity to photograph last year's races from the roof of Churchill Downs,” said Pauly. “Although I have shot the Derby for the past 18 years, I have never had the privilege to shoot from that location. The moment I stepped onto the roof, I knew that this unique perspective of the iconic Twin Spires would make for a perfect Woodford Reserve Derby bottle painting."

The commemorative liter-size bottle will be available nationwide on shelves in March. The suggested retail price, depending on market, is $43.99.

Woodford Reserve has been the "Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby" for the past 19 years. Additionally, Woodford Reserve sponsors a Grade I stakes race, The Woodford Reserve Turf Classic, which runs on Kentucky Derby Day, May 6, 2017, and has become one of Thoroughbred racing’s premier turf events with a $500,000 purse.

