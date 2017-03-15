Lawrenceburg woman accused of abusing 7-year-old grandson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawrenceburg woman accused of abusing 7-year-old grandson

Posted: Updated:
Elsie Franklin (Source: Shelby County Detention Center) Elsie Franklin (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, woman has been arrested after authorities say she criminally abused her 7-year-old grandson.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, a sheriff's deputy was called to the Social Services Office in Lawrenceburg to investigate, after a social worker reported that a 7-year-old boy had suffered injuries.

Those injuries consisted of "substantial bruising" to the boy's face, arms and legs.

Authorities determined that the injuries were caused by the boy's grandmother, 61-year-old Elsie Franklin, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Franklin's arrest on Friday, Feb. 24. She was arrested by the Lawrenceburg Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin is charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child. She is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

