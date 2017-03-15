Several Kentucky Air National Guard members return home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several Kentucky Air National Guard members return home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 20 Kentucky Air National Guard members returned home early Wednesday morning from their fight against ISIS.

Some of the work they did in Iraq included loading and off-loading cargo, maintaining airfield security and providing aircraft maintenance.

The airmen played a key role in supplying the campaign against ISIS during their two-month deployment.

They processed nearly 200 aircraft and 1,200 tons of cargo, including blood, plasma and tactical vehicles.

