Jeffersonville church assisting families in need with food pantry

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Families in need can discreetly get food from a local church.

The First Baptist Church in Jeffersonville dedicated its "Blessings in a Box" on Sunday.

The miniature food pantry is open to anyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Church members bring in non-perishable food on the first Sunday of every month to keep the pantry stocked.

Community members needing to use the pantry have already dropped by.

The box has a Facebook page to show families what's inside and if there's a need to restock it.

First Baptist got the idea from a church in Shepherdsville.

