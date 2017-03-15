Revised version of charter schools bill passes Kentucky House and Senate

Kentucky Attorney Andy Beshear said Thursday he will hold off on filing a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Gov. Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards.More >>
A Norton Elementary goal clarity coach whose position was initially eliminated in February says the decision to move her was made in "direct retaliation" after she complained about bullying and hostile behavior.More >>
Dozens of parents, students and community members gathered before the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday to rally against the district's firing of their longtime principal.More >>
The JCPS school board will hear a "detailed explanation" next week on the steps the district has taken since November on the plan to create a district-wide magnet school geared toward black male students.More >>
The JCPS school board is asking for an attorney general's opinion on whether a position being advertised by the state as part of an unprecedented management review of JCPS is needed as it investigates bargained contracts between the district and its unions.More >>
A longtime educator with Jefferson County Public Schools has been named the interim principal at Doss High School.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The smiles, the pride and the overwhelming sense of accomplishment -- and that's just coming from the teenagers wearing caps and gowns in their school colors.More >>
