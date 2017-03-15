Search continues for new University of Louisville president

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
The world tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.More >>
The world tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.More >>
The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.More >>
The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.More >>