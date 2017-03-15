Search continues for new University of Louisville president - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Search continues for new University of Louisville president

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville leaders take the first step in hiring a new president.

A 14-member search committee made up of University trustees and other business people met Wednesday for the first time.

Committee members say they want a leader who will advance the university while acting with transparency.

The next step is to hire a private company to run the search.

If all goes as planned, a new president could be on the job by the fall of next year.

U of L has been without a permanent president since James Ramsey took a buyout last July.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.