Jeff Ruby promises free steaks for 15K students if NKU beats UK - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeff Ruby promises free steaks for 15K students if NKU beats UK on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The owner of Jeff Ruby's is promising free steaks to undergrads at Northern Kentucky University if the men's basketball team wins its first-ever NCAA Tournament game by beating No. 6-ranked Kentucky.

Jeff Ruby says the promise could cost him and his steakhouse up to $1 million if the underdog Norse topple the Wildcats, who are seeded second in the South Regional, on Friday in Indianapolis. But, he says it's important to support hometown organizations and he sees Northern Kentucky as an asset to the area.

The school is a first-timer in the NCCA Tournament. It won the Horizon League championship and the league's automatic bid in its first year of eligibility for the tournament. The one-time Division II power made the jump to Division I five years ago.

Tipoff is set for 9:45 Friday night in Indianapolis.

