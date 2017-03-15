Hundreds of GM workers to return to work - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of GM workers to return to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of General Motors workers are getting their jobs back.

The automaker cut 4,400 jobs at four plants this year due to weak sales.

Now the company is rehiring about 700 workers from a Lansing plant that had to layoff 1,100 earlier in March.

Some will stay at the same plant while others will go to a facility in Flint, Michigan.

A plant near Detroit will also be hiring 220 more workers.

GM said earlier this year it was investing a billion dollars in its plants and adding 7,000 jobs in the U.S.

