Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Court challenges for U of L and UK, Final Four picks, Future for IU and Tom Crean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

We are in the thick of basketball mania. WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are keeping score of all the biggest headlines as they happen.

Here's a look at some of what came up during this week's chat:

- The biggest challenges ahead for Louisville and Kentucky

- Bozich and Crawford make their Final Four picks

- What's the future for IU and Tom Crean?

We had these topics plus lots more.

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember the live chat is there for you to take part in every Wednesday morning beginning at 10:30 sharp!!

